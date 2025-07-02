Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9%

SYK traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $393.13. 98,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.08 and its 200-day moving average is $375.74. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

