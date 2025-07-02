Alley Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,198. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

