International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Position Cut by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

IBM stock opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $173.95 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

