Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $550.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,319 shares of company stock worth $184,842,109. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

