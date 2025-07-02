Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.