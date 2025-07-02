PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

