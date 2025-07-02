Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 59,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 461,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

