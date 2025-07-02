Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.23. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

