Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CB opened at $289.34 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.