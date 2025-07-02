Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Chubb stock opened at $289.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.