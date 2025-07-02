Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 826 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.76.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

