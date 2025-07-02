Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 321,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total transaction of $19,336,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares in the company, valued at $646,502,253.76. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,122 shares of company stock worth $101,726,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.4%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.