Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $156,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $421.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.16 and a 200-day moving average of $481.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

