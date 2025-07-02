Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.12. 314,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

