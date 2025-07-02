ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,011.92 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $995.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $964.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

