ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $778.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.28. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.