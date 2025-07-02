Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 806 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 223,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 45,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of USB opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

