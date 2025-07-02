Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,215. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

