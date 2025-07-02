iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $420.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $425.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.