Arlington Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 274,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 69,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 4,551,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,380,795. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

