Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Acquires 21,687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.0% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.