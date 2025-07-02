Coastline Trust Co Has $13.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

