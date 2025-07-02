Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – June 29th

Walmart, ON, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Pool, and CRH are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is manufacturing, distributing or retailing equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—such as hiking, camping, fishing and adventure sports. These equities often exhibit seasonal patterns tied to peak buying periods and broader consumer spending on leisure and wellness. As a thematic subset of the market, outdoor stocks let investors target growth in the active-lifestyle and adventure-travel sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038,183. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,312,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,940. ON has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,476,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.10, a PEG ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,981,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Pool has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,725,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

