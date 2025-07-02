Swmg LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Swmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVW stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

