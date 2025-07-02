NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

