Promising Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in publicly traded companies engaged in designing, developing, publishing, and distributing video games—as well as the hardware, platforms, and services that support them. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth, from console and PC titans to mobile developers, esports outfits, and emerging technologies like VR and cloud gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.44. 4,576,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 6,375,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,589. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

