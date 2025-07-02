Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New $255,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

