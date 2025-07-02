iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

