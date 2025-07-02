Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $294,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.08.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day moving average of $409.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

