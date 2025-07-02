Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

