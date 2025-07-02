Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

CMCSA opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

