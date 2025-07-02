First Bank & Trust Purchases 73 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.92 and a 200 day moving average of $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

