Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CB opened at $289.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

