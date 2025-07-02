Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE ETN opened at $355.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

