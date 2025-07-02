NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 380,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 253.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 3.3%

NIKE stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

