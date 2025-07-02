DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $569.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.80. The company has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

