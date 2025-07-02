Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $510.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.86.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

