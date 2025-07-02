Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – July 1st

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Veeva Systems, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and argenex are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that apply biological and molecular techniques to develop products such as novel drugs, genetic therapies, diagnostic tests, and agricultural solutions. These firms typically face high research-and-development costs, lengthy regulatory approval processes, and significant scientific uncertainty. Because a successful clinical trial or product launch can yield substantial returns, investors often view biotech equities as high-risk, high-reward opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $21.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.27. 971,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,805. The company has a market cap of $338.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.21.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, hitting $204.60. 1,195,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average of $207.89. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 4,975,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,569. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

VEEV stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.17. 590,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,578. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.28. 360,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,985. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.85 and its 200 day moving average is $458.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of ARGX traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.14. 291,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,292. argenex has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.71. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

