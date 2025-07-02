Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 657 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $546.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.17. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

