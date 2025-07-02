Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

QCOM stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

