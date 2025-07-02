Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 579,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,985. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.