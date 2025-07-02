Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 207,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

