The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stake Cut by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.69. 337,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,075. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.48 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.16.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.