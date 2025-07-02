Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

