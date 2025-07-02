Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.23. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.