Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

