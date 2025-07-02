Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

KO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,084,936. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $308.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

