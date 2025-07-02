Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $6,406,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.