Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

