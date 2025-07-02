Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3%

Amphenol stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $99.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.